ST. LOUIS – A judge has sentenced a St. Louis man to federal prison after his conviction in multiple crimes involving guns and drugs.

Carlos Bell Jr. was sentenced to six years in prison. He pleaded guilty to criminal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Bell admitted being caught twice with a gun and three times with fentanyl or marijuana over a three-month period.

In September 2020, Bell was arrested for outstanding warrants by members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, who found marijuana on him and a loaded .40 caliber pistol with a large capacity magazine in his car.

On October 3, 2020, Bell was pulled over by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department after running a stop sign. Deputies found 196 capsules containing fentanyl.

After Bell was federally indicted in November 2020, St. Louis police detectives conducted surveillance before arresting him. Investigators saw Bell conduct a hand-to-hand transaction in front of his home, and found a Glock pistol with a large-capacity magazine, a second pistol, marijuana and 24 capsules containing fentanyl. Police also found more evidence of drugs and guns in the kitchen.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.