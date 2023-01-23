ST. LOUIS – A 47-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Monday for shooting up a local gas station in the city’s Baden neighborhood in 2021.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Jamell Sanders admitted to discharging a handgun inside and outside the Convenience Express at 8815 N. Broadway on Jan. 15, 2021.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Sanders to 6.5 years in prison.

Sanders pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He fired into the ceiling and against at the bulletproof glass surrounding the register. He fired an additional shot at a car outside.

Prosecutors said Sanders had tried to get behind the counter where two employees were located, and then tried firing through the cash slot.

Police later apprehended Sanders when he returned to the store with his children.

According to documents, Sanders was 17 years of age in 1992 when he fired a shot that went into a bathroom window, killing a 21-month-old. Sanders was sentenced to 8 years in prison at that time.