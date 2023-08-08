ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison over charges in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend in 2021.

Robert T. Shelton, 21, would have faced trial this week, but pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter that was amended from second-degree murder. As part of his plea agreement, he was sentenced to a decade in prison.

Investigators say Shelton fatally shot Natasha Selby, 27, on the afternoon of Nov, 16, 2021 in the 3900 block of Evans Avenue in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

According to a news release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, Shelton shot Selby as she drove a car toward him with “presumed intent to strike the defendant.” Per the plea agreement, Shelton admitted to shooting Selby in the chest, then running away from the scene.

Shelton previously pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a crash in February 2020. Prosecutors dismissed three other counts in both cases as part of

the plea agreement.