ST. LOUIS – A judge sentenced a St. Louis man to 22 years in prison on Friday in connection with a teenager’s shooting death in 2021.

Stanico Jordan, now 19, previously pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder as

part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Jordan admitted to fatally shooting Kyle Falker on July 11, 2021, at an apartment complex in St. Louis’ Carr Square neighborhood.

Investigators say Falker was shot several times and died at the scene. Surveillance video captured a Chevrolet Malibu pulling up next to Falker prior to his death.

Jordan was 16 at the time of the shooting and certified as an adult to stand trial. He was originally charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, but prosecutors amended the murder charge and dismissed the count of armed criminal action in exchange for his guilty plea.

Another man, 22-year-old Dashaun Ewing, has pending charges in Falker’s death. According to court records, Ewing allegedly drove others to the apartment complex to commit a robbery against Falker and drove away from the scene after the shooting.