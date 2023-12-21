ST. LOUIS – A federal judge sentenced a St. Louis man to nearly a decade in prison Thursday over an armed carjacking last year.

Demetrius Nettles, 49, previously pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime in September.

The carjacking happened May 15, 2022, in the 4600 block of Dewey Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Investigators say that Nettles demanded the victim’s keys just before he pointed a gun at her stomach. He took off in the woman’s 2020 Hyundai Elantra, but authorities arrested him later on during a traffic stop.

In a letter to the judge, the victim said she had packed her car to go to a picnic and planned to offer Nettles a sandwich and a bottle of water as he approached her.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and FBI investigated this case.