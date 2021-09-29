St. Louis man sentenced on drug, fraud charges

ST. LOUIS – A local man’s scheme to illegally obtain oxycodone pills has netted him more than 7 years in prison.

A jury convicted Derek Petty in April on one count of conspiracy to obtain a controlled substance by fraud.

Prosecutors showed Petty was working with a co-conspirator, Sierra Price, who was employed at a small medical practice in the city.

Price wrote and signed more than 10 prescriptions for oxycodone in Petty’s name between April 2018 and Dec. 2018. She answered calls from pharmacists seeking to verify the prescriptions.

None of the prescriptions were authorized by a doctor.

Prosecutors said Petty and Price used this scheme to obtain more than 1,500 oxycodone pills.

During this time, Petty was serving probation for 2016 convictions for heroin distribution and gun crimes.

Price testified against Petty during the trial and admitted her role in the conspiracy. Because she had no prior criminal record, Price was sentenced to a term of probation.

Petty was sentenced to exactly 91 months in federal prison.