ST. LOUIS – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a St. Louis man last Friday on drug and gun charges in connection with a kidnapping.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Mosley Williams, 32, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Williams kidnapped an elderly man at gunpoint on March 28, 2019, in order to learn the location of Williams’ ex-wife, who had an order of protection against him.

St. Louis police eventually located and arrested Williams, but could not find the gun. However, Williams called his girlfriend from jail and told her to hide the gun in a closet.

Police to the residence and Williams’ girlfriend gave them permission to search the premises. Officers found a .45 caliber handgun with a flashlight-laser combination, which the elderly man identified as the gun used in his kidnapping. Police also recovered 42 tablets containing methamphetamine and a drug scale.

Williams was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.