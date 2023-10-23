ST. LOUIS – A man will be spending ten years in prison after pleading guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge in the death of his roommate. Scipio M. Clark, 48, shot and killed Richard Brock, 53, on September 20, 2022. He was living in an apartment with Brock and his girlfriend in the 3900 block of Chippewa Street at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors dropped first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and illegal weapon charges in exchange for the guilty plea. A November trial date had been set before a judge before the deal.

Clark shot Brock in the head during an argument in 2022. Police found the victim’s body on the bedroom floor.

Brock drove off after the shooting. Police found his vehicle the next day with a revolver inside.

Clark will get a little more than a year of credit for jail time served.