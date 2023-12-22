ST. LOUIS — A 56-year-old man from St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole on December 22. Cregg L. Matthews was caught with over 31 pounds of methamphetamine in his luggage at a Kansas City bus station. He was found guilty on June 6, 2023, for possessing and intending to sell drugs.

Back on March 9, 2019, investigators received a tip that Matthews, traveling by bus from California, would arrive in Kansas City with a large amount of meth. The K9 unit detected drugs in Matthews’ suitcase and a black bag he was carrying.

Matthews, previously convicted for drug offenses and statutory rape, had been released from parole a year before committing this federal offense. He was also involved in a jail fight while in pre-trial custody.