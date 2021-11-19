St. Louis man sentenced to life for 2018 cab driver killing

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a cab driver in 2018 and stealing the driver’s minivan.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that James Flannel was sentenced Thursday in federal court, more than two years after he pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of carjacking. Flannel admitted to shooting 66-year-old Boris Iouioukine on June 25, 2018, and leaving Iouioukine for dead on a St. Louis street.

Flannel’s sentencing was repeatedly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his lawyer’s attempts to get more information about abuse he suffered as a child.