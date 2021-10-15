St. Louis man sentenced to life for killing mother of 5

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to prison for fatally shooting a mother of five during an argument three years ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 41-year-old Lamont Parker was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with no possibility of parole for killing 30-year-old Veronica Taylor on July 29, 2018. A jury convicted Parker in August of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Taylor’s death.

Police said Parker and Taylor were arguing when he shot her in the head on a street in the city’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.