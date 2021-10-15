St. Louis man sentenced to life for killing mother of 5

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to prison for fatally shooting a mother of five during an argument three years ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 41-year-old Lamont Parker was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with no possibility of parole for killing 30-year-old Veronica Taylor on July 29, 2018. A jury convicted Parker in August of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Taylor’s death.

Police said Parker and Taylor were arguing when he shot her in the head on a street in the city’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News