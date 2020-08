FESTUS, Mo. – A 59-year-old St. Louis man serving a life sentence for first-degree child molestation has died. Michael Hogan was pronounced dead at 1:45 am on Wednesday at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Festus.

The cause of his death is not known at this time. An autopsy will be performed.

Hogan began his sentence in 2011. The state of Missouri says that he was serving his term at the Potosi Correctional Center.