POTOSI, Mo. – A St. Louis man serving a life sentence at the Potosi Correctional Center in Mineral Point, Missouri has died. The Department of Corrections says that Kirk Jones died at 3:42 am this morning.

Jones was convicted of first-degree murder, arson, and injury to a person. He started serving his sentence in 1989.

An autopsy will be performed on the body. No official cause of death was released by the Department of Corrections.