ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man admitted to more than $281,000 in fraud over the past several years, using stolen identities to acquire money which he later used for gambling and drugs.

Michael Worsham, 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to two counts of wire fraud, seven counts of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

Worsham’s crimes range from Oct. 2019 to Nov. 2021, and the investigation into his activities began last year. Investigators say Worsham bought vehicles using stolen identities, took out bank loans in the names of others, stole checks and then altered and cashed them in his name.

On June 11, 2021, Worsham told O’Fallon, Missouri police officers that he used information that he had purchased online and then applied for loans online, estimating that he’d committed $200,000 in fraudulent activity. According to his plea agreement, Worsham said he committed fraud to buy drugs and gamble.

Worsham admitted to a series of fraudulent transactions, including the use of stolen identities to buy cars and motorcycles and altering checks that allowed him to acquire up to $50,000 in cash.

A judge could sentence Worsham to up to 30 years in prison of $250,000 in fines. Worsham is expected to be sentenced in November. He will also be ordered to forfeit money and property equal to the losses due to his schemes.