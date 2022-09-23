ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A St. Louis man accused of stealing more than $300,000 in a series of scams is behind bars in St. Charles County.

Prosecutors have charged Ron Johnson, 54, with multiple felonies, including stealing, forgery and tampering with a victim.

St. Charles detectives began investigating reports of scams connected with Johnson in August 2021. Investigators suspect that Johnson targeted several victims, including some out-of-state. Residents have reported nearly $300,000 in losses. Police did not disclose the exact nature of the scams.

The St. Charles Police Department is asking anyone who may have conducted business and believed they were scammed to contact their detective bureau at 636-949-3320