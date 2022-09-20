ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was sentenced Tuesday for using stolen or phony identification documents to buy, lease, or steal three cars and a $5,600 puppy.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Samuel Stoddard pleaded guilty in June to eight felony counts in two cases: aggravated identity theft, identity theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, access device fraud, possession of five or more identification documents, possession of document-making implements, possession of falsely-made securities, and interstate transport of a stolen vehicle.

Stoddard, 26, admitted to creating a fake Missouri driver’s license that another individual had used to rent a 2019 Chevy Malibu and a fake Illinois title for the car to prevent the rental company from getting it back.

According to court documents, Stoddard used a fake temporary driver’s license in the name of a Webster Groves man to buy a $5,600 German Shepherd puppy from a Lake St. Louis breeder. He used other fake IDs to lease a 2021 Volvo XC90—worth more than $56,000—from a Kansas car dealer, and buy another XC90 worth $41,000 from a St. Louis County dealer.

Prosecutors said Stoddard also forged the name of another person and used a stolen credit card to pay towing and impound fees for a 2020 Acura RDX, which had been impounded because it was reported as being fraudulently purchased from a St. Louis area dealer.

Following his initial arrest, Stoddard worked with another jail inmate to help conceal the profits from his crimes and the materials he used to commit said offenses.

Stoddard fled from pretrial supervision, became a federal fugitive, and resumed criminal activities in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia before being arrested and returned to custody in Missouri.

Federal prosecutors said Stoddard “just kept engaging in fraud on top of fraud” for three years.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Stoddard to five years and 10 months in federal prison.