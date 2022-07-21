ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Thursday and was sentenced in connection with a 2020 domestic violence investigation.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Duane McCoy pleaded guilty in March 2022 to three counts: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The incident occurred on Feb. 23, 2020. According to court documents, McCoy attacked and beat his girlfriend at her home, then fired shots at her after she ran from the residence.

Police were notified of a man pointing guns at people on city streets. Officers located McCoy in the 5200 block of Euclid Avenue and arrested him. McCoy was found in possession of a stolen Glock .45 caliber pistol, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, $2,311 in cash, 14.6 grams of fentanyl, and 4.73 grams of meth.

Because of prior convictions, McCoy was classified as a “career offender” and thus subject to a longer prison term.