ST. LOUIS – Robert Abu Abdul Rasheed, a 76-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, was reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Concerns are growing for his well-being.

As of Friday night, Rasheed had yet to be found. Police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory in his disappearance.

“We love him to death,” said Latonya Reed, Rasheed’s niece. “We’re looking for him. We’re worried about him.”

Police said Rasheed was last seen in the 2700 block of Henrietta Street in the City of St. Louis, near S. Jefferson and Lafayette Avenues, on Nov. 4. He lives in an apartment building on that block.

Belinda Williams lives across the hallway from Rasheed. She said her neighbor appeared confused the day he disappeared and told her he was locked out of his apartment. Williams hopes the public will keep an eye out for her neighbor.

“He has family that cares about him out here, and they’re looking for him,” said Williams.

Reed said her uncle has Alzheimer’s disease and is battling kidney cancer.

“He’s in St. Louis somewhere,” she said. “He just can’t disappear.”

She is pleading for the public to contact police if they see any signs of her uncle. Police said Rasheed was wearing a yellow knit hat, a yellow knit sweater, yellow pants, and white Nike Jordan tennis shoes.

If anyone spots Rasheed, they are asked to contact their police or the Central Patrol Division Station of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-2500.