St. Louis man writes the book on how to beat arcade claw machines

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Do you want to know the arcade secrets to beat claw machines and other games? Brian McKanna just published a book on the subject. He maintained all of the claw machines at Six Flags St. Louis and wants to help others win prizes.

“The claw machine is infamous for being a rip-off and hard to win. The truth is they are absolutely rigged, but with the right technique, anyone can beat them!” writes author Brian McKanna.

The book is only 26-pages long and has tips for anyone looking to improve their claw machine skills. It also offers an insight into how the machines work and the high-level techniques that can help you win.

McKanna has one tip from the book he can share to help you win the claw game. To pull a prize out of the box you will want to get the claw to achieve “maximum grab” by fully closing. Look for a prize laying down instead of sitting up.

McKanna says that he has spent a lot of time in arcades. He went from mastering the games to opening his own arcade company at the age of 17. He has also published two children’s books and they can be found on Amazon.

Find out more about the book at: ClawMachineBook.com