St. Louis mayor and city police rep explain views on cutting police vacancies

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones says cutting 98 vacant police jobs and moving that money elsewhere to hire between 15 and 20 social workers was not a rash decision but rather a well-thought-out plan with extensive research.

“We have seen it in cities across the country that this is the right thing to do,” she said.

And to people saying the city needs more police, Mayor Jones says, “We have more police in St. Louis than any other city our size. And has that made us safer?”

Jones says no current officer will lose their job. But Jane Dueker, a legal representative for the police department, says cutting the positions will affect overall safety in St. Louis.

“When you cut vacancies, you’re actually impinging on overtime, which can decrease services that are performed in the street right now,” she said.

Dueker also says using social workers is fine but they can’t do the job of police and can’t go to a call unless it’s first deemed safe by an officer, so it adds to their workload.

“We have to get more officers on the street and I’m not sure what the mayor’s position on it is, it would help to know,” she said. “But I think people believe more police presence will help decrease crime.”

Mayor Jones says statistics show the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department handles more killings per capita than any of the 100 largest departments in the country.

“I’m hearing people want help! People that live in my neighborhood in north St. Louis. They want someone to respond when they call 911.”

The mayor says by using social workers instead of police on certain calls, it will free up officers to do work they were trained to do.

“It happens when you call 911. That operator can triage the call to see what type of help to deploy,” Jones said. “Sometimes an officer may not be deployed at all.”

A program called Cops and Clinicians launched in February 2021, putting social workers in police vehicles with trained officers. They would respond to various calls involving mental or behavioral calls.

St. Louis Police Lt. Commander Sally Panzer leads the program. She’s says it’s been a positive response thus far.

“Good results from community, telling us they liked it,” she said.

Dueker wants to have a conversation with Mayor Jones about how the department moves forward. She says every district and every shift has officers filling cars that are paid with overtime. With no more overtime money, those shifts won’t be manned.

“Officers are exhausted from having to answer every call,” Jones said. “We’re trying to deploy the right pros to the right call.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News