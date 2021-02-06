St. Louis Mayor asks state for more COVID vaccines and distribution sites for the city

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is begging the state for help. She wants more vaccination sites in the city and more supply from the government. However, the governor’s office says they have no control over who the federal government chooses as city vaccinators.

“The numbers are not good on vaccinations,” Krewson said. “That’s not the fault of the city or the health department. It’s simply we dont have enough supply.”

Supply is an issue everywhere. Missouri only gets 2% of the country’s vaccine because we have 2% of the population.

A few days ago, federal retail programs chose Walmart and Health Mart pharmacies in Missouri to be vaccinators in the state which Krewson says is an issue.

I sent a letter to the governor pointing out that in the city of St.Louis 300,000 people, we dont have any walmarts in the city, and only three small pharmacies affilated with Health Mart,” Krewson said. “We really need to work with CVS and Walgreens.”

The Governor’s office gave this response: “The state of Missouri did not select the pharmacy chains to participate in the federal retail pharmacy partnership. The federal government chose the pharmacies. The state is working with local offices and healthcare providers to ensure equitable distribution of available vaccine supply through all our distribution channels.”

Missouri was in a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate only long-term care facilities. There was an over estimation of vaccines needed by those pharmcaies.

The governor’s office said they have recovered about 50,000 of those vaccines and are distributing them throughout the state