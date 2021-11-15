St. Louis Mayor attends White House signing of infrastructure bill today

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones will be at the White House Monday during the signing of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The bill was passed earlier this month and according to City Hall, it includes $9 billion for Missouri. Jones had pushed for the bill’s passage.

She will remain in DC for several days to meet with officials including First District Congresswoman Cori Bush who was among a handful of Democratic Representatives who voted against the bill.

The House passed the measure 228-206, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic side of the chamber. Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of the Democrats’ farthest left members including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York opposed it.

“We started off with one bill. There was one bill that had human infrastructure and physical infrastructure. Then a group of bi-partisan senators decided that they wanted to pull out, to break away, the infrastructure piece. That wasn’t good enough. St. Louis needs more. We need our roads fixed, we need our bridges fixed, we need to remove lead pipes. But, we need so much more than that, and more was on the table,” said Bush.