St. Louis mayor calls on rural residents to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, ease the burden on area hospitals

ST. LOUIS – Local hospitals are setting more records in caring for COVID-19 patients. In response, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is calling in residents in rural Missouri to wear face masks.

There are 841 COVID patients in hospitals Wednesday, up from 838 the day before; that is a new daily hospitalization record. Those in intensive care units went up from 163 Tuesday to 164 today.

The rolling 7-day average of hospital admissions set a new record, increasing from 124 yesterday to 125 Wednesday.

And the 7-day moving average of hospitalizations also set a new record, jumping from 733 Tuesday to 759 on Wednesday.

Krewson said the hospitals are overwhelmed and taking in over 100 COVID patients from rural areas. She called on everyone to wear face masks.

“Our businesses shouldn’t have to pay for areas that can’t even wear a mask,” she said. “That is such an easy thing to do.”

The mayor said St. Louis City and County made the right decisions in the fight against the coronavirus. She said even though the COVID numbers are discouraging right now, she is optimistic about the development of a vaccine and the passage of a stimulus package by Congress in the coming months.