St. Louis mayor discusses first 100 days in office

ST. LOUIS – One of the main goals St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones wanted to accomplish in her first 100 days in office was solidifying a budget that reflects her values.

She said she’s been confident with the decisions she’s made this far and is excited for what’s to come.

“When I ran for mayor, I ran to change things, and so far we’ve ruffled a few feathers, but overall, I think we’ve tried to make sure that we are keeping the promises we made to people on the campaign trail,” Jones said.

She has expressed her ambitious plans and hope for transformation in the St. Louis area since she began campaigning. With 100 days in office, she is proud of what she and her team have accomplished.

“Some of the things that I’m most proud of in my first 100 days is budget or moral documents,” Jones said.

“So far, we’ve been able to pass a budget that reflects our values. We have invested millions of dollars in support for iron house, re-entry services for people getting out of jails, increased hiring for social workers, and for victim support services.”

Crime in st. Louis has been a pressing issue. Jones says it must be attacked from the root – connecting the community with the right people and resources they need.



Jones has also received backlash from other city leaders for bringing back the mask mandate despite vaccination status.



With over a decade of experience working in hospitals, a master’s in health administration, and guidance from the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force – she’s standing on her decision and hopes the community can take on the “I am my brother’s keeper” mentality.

“Myself and the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, we surge people to mask up and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

St. Louisans can expect Jones to present a blueprint for crime and safety. She will allow residents to give their input.

Jones also stressed the importance of getting the $81 million direct relief plan approved to provide assistance to residents while we work our way out of the pandemic.