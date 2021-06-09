St. Louis mayor encourages people to apply for vacant city jobs amid lifeguard shortage at local pools

ST. LOUIS – A lifeguard shortage is altering summer plans for many St. Louis City residents. Pools that normally would be open by now remain closed.

On Wednesday, Mayor Tishaura Jones encouraged residents to apply for more than 100 vacant city positions after lifting the effective hiring freeze instituted during the COVID crisis.

The vacancies include emergency dispatchers, as well as seasonal jobs like lifeguards and recreation assistants, which are open to ages 16 and up.

The city is promising jobs with competitive pay and benefits.

“St. Louis is on the path to recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, and this is an opportunity for residents to play an important role in our City’s comeback,” Jones said. “These are quality jobs that offer competitive pay by skill level, starting at $15 an hour, and a great benefits package. If we can fill these critical vacancies, we can not only improve public services, but also support St. Louis residents and their families with good-paying jobs.”

The mayor says her administration will convene a committee on worker shortages with key city departments to streamline the application process and remove barriers that exist for current job applicants.

For more information on working for the city, click here. For a list of open positions in the city, click here.

Pool Operation Hours

3 Outdoor Pools

Chambers Pool: Mon-Sun 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Fairgrounds Pool: Mon-Sun 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Marquette Pool: Mon-Sun 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Wed 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

4 Indoor Pools

Cherokee Pool: Tues & Thurs 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tandy Pool: Tues & Thurs 10 a.m. -3 p.m. & Sat 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Water Aerobics)

12th & Park Pool: Mon, Wed & Fri 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wohl Pool: Mon, Wed & Fri 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.