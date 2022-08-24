ST. LOUIS – Megan Green has picked up an endorsement from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones in the upcoming race for the Board of Aldermen president.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Jones says Green supports working families, raising the minimum wage and equitable development in St. Louis. Jones adds on her endorsement, “Together, we can usher in a new era in city government, focusing on neighborhood-centered services and reversing decades of disinvestment in communities across St. Louis.”

Green and Jack Coatar are among those who have announced runs for the St. Louis Board of Aldermen president. Green and Coatar currently represent the 15th and seventh wards of the board.

The board is seeking a replacement for Lewis Reed after he resigned amid a corruption scandal. Reed resigned from his role in June. He was one of three indicted on federal bribery and corruption charges linked to pay-to-play schemes while he served as board of aldermen president.

Ex-Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad were also indicted in the scheme, the later who pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday.

Joe Vollmer is serving on an interim basis until voters elect a successor during the Nov. 8 general election.