ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night.

She was notified that she was exposed to COVID after she attended public events on Wednesday. One of which included a celebration for the new nonstop service from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Frankfurt, Germany.

After being notified, Jones canceled her evening plans. She then tested positive on an antigen test and a subsequent PCR test. She is working from home on Thursday. She is asymptomatic. Jones is fully vaccinated and received her first booster.

Everyone she was in contact with on Wednesday, has been notified.

Jones’ office said she will attend the US Conference of Mayors meeting in Reno this weekend if she test negative ahead of her scheduled departure.