St. Louis mayor says pregnant cousin was killed in Ferguson over the weekend

FERGUSON, Mo. – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones says her 27-year-old cousin was one of two women shot to death in Ferguson over the weekend. The mayor says she was two months pregnant.

Ferguson Police have yet to release the victims’ names but they did release a photo of the suspected gunman, who is still at large. Police did not give his name but described him as 31 years of age and 190 pounds.

“It troubles me because we’re at a point in our society where (people) feel like the only answer is a gun,” Jones said. “There are more answers to solving our problems between each other than shooting each other.”

The shooting happened Saturday shortly after 7 p.m. on Meadowcrest Drive.

Police found two women in their late 20s dead inside a home. Investigators believe two people forced their way into the home. There was an altercation inside and outside the residence. At some point, a man produced a handgun and opened fire, striking two women.

The victims knew the suspects.

Mayor Jones says even though this hits very close to home, it does not change her support of defunding the more traditional forms of policing.

“It’s hard for us. It’s hard for us. I’m sure it’s hard for all of our families that have been visited by gun violence, but as mayor, I remain committed to investing money into community violence intervention programs and to using all of the tools in the toolbox into getting our crimes rates down and address violence head-on,” she said.

Police gave the following description of the incident:

“It began when a female arrived at the residence to confront the resident. Shortly thereafter, two additional females arrived. During this altercation, one of the females displayed a handgun. A family member of the resident attempted to intervene and was assaulted by one of the females. The altercation / assault continued outside of the residence wherein entry was forced into the residence. This incident was initially classified as a “home invasion” due to the parties entering a dwelling and committing or with intent to commit a crime (as assault) while armed and while another is lawfully present. Two of the females went to the lower level of the residence and was reported to be destroying property while the other female began flourishing the handgun. It was at that time the family member of the resident fired at the female flourishing the weapon, but both females were struck. The family member then fled the area. Both females were pronounce deceased at the scene. The shooting suspect is described as a: Black Male 31 years of age 190 lbs He was last seen occupying a black Cadillac 2/DR sedan The suspect is being sought is actively wanted by the Ferguson Police Department.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or email Chief Frank McCall at fmccall@fergusoncity.com.