St. Louis mayor to sign new ward map bill

ST. LOUIS – The new historic 14-ward map of St. Louis City is almost official as Mayor Tishaura Jones said she will sign the bill for approval.

That’s according to Fox 2’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch partners.

In 2012, voters decided to cut the size of the board from 28 wards to 14. The new map is based on the 2020 census. Each new ward will have approximately 21,500 residents.

Earlier this month, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved the new 14-ward map. The map will take effect after the 2023 April election.