ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones plans to introduce new legislation that would ban AR-15s, AK-47s and similar “military-grade” weapons on city streets.

In a Tuesday morning press conference, Jones announced her intent to introduce new gun safety legislation with support from the Board of Aldermen.

Jones said the legislation would be designed to…

Prohibit military-grade weapons on city streets

Prevent the transfer or sale of guns to minors

Take action on military-grade guns and similar untraceable firearms

Prepare St. Louis for the passage of Blair’s Law to ban celebratory gunfire

Prohibit anyone convicted of insurrection or hate crimes from having guns in St. Louis

Jones says this push comes in an effort to tackle gun violence in St. Louis City.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis that impacts families and communities in every neighborhood across our city,” said Jones. “We’re coming together around a shared vision: A safer, stronger St. Louis that is ready to stand up for our values.”

Jones says St. Louis police have sezied at least 60 guns off the streets in 2023. Gun violence linked to minors has been an issue throughout the year, leading to shootings with as many as 11 hurt at times.

This legislation comes as the mayor’s office continues to review Board Bill 29, which would require individuals open-carrying firearms to have a concealed carry permit.

“Board Bill 29 was a start, but we believe we can go even further and give police more tools,” said Jones.

Jones is expecting some pushback in a GOP-governed state, but is hopeful some change happens soon.

“We know Missourians are expecting state-level action to pass measures like red flag laws and background checks, but we’re ready to fight like hell at the local level to prevent gun violence, protect our babies, and keep our communities safe.”

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.