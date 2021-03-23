St. Louis mayoral debate recap: Jones, Spencer discuss city development, tax incentives, Workhouse

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The two remaining candidates vying to be the next mayor of St. Louis met in the FOX 2/KPLR 11 studio for a debate Tuesday night.

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer are running for St. Louis mayor.

“At the core of my campaign is a simple belief that you should be able to succeed here regardless of your skin color, who you love, how you worship, your zip code, or any identity you hold,” Jones said in her opening statement.

“St. Louis is in the fight of its life, we need a leader who will meet this moment of both crisis and opportunity, not with divisiveness, but with grit, unity and hope,” Spencer said in her opening statement.

The candidates were asked how they will address root causes of violent crime.

“We need to put the public back in public safety,” Jones said. “We need to turn from an arrest and incarcerate model to a prevention model.”

“I put together a comprehensive 10-step plan to address violence on day one,” Spencer said.

The election is April 6. The winner will replace current St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson, who did not seek re-election.

There were many other topics discussed including tax incentives, where COVID relief money should go in the city, the future relationship between the mayor and St. Louis Public Schools, boosting north city development, upgrades to city hall, and closing The Workhouse.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News

Tweets from reporters: