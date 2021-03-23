St. Louis mayoral debate recap: Jones, Spencer discuss city development, tax incentives, Workhouse

ST. LOUIS – The two remaining candidates vying to be the next mayor of St. Louis met in the FOX 2/KPLR 11 studio for a debate Tuesday night.

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer are running for St. Louis mayor.

“At the core of my campaign is a simple belief that you should be able to succeed here regardless of your skin color, who you love, how you worship, your zip code, or any identity you hold,” Jones said in her opening statement.

“St. Louis is in the fight of its life, we need a leader who will meet this moment of both crisis and opportunity, not with divisiveness, but with grit, unity and hope,” Spencer said in her opening statement.

The candidates were asked how they will address root causes of violent crime.

“We need to put the public back in public safety,” Jones said. “We need to turn from an arrest and incarcerate model to a prevention model.”

“I put together a comprehensive 10-step plan to address violence on day one,” Spencer said.

The election is April 6. The winner will replace current St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson, who did not seek re-election.

There were many other topics discussed including tax incentives, where COVID relief money should go in the city, the future relationship between the mayor and St. Louis Public Schools, boosting north city development, upgrades to city hall, and closing The Workhouse.