St. Louis mayoral primary results

ST. LOUIS – Four people are running in the St. Louis mayoral primary.
City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, utility executive Andrew Jones, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, and Alderwoman Cara Spencer are looking to replace Lyda Krewson, who is not running for re-election. Krewson is not endorsing anyone in the race. Her spokesperson said she will do whatever she can to help the new mayor succeed.
Tuesday’s municipal primary was the first election under the new non-partisan primary, allowing voters to select more than one candidate on their ballot. This new rule comes after Proposition D passed last year.
The two candidates to come out on top will then face each other in the general election on April 6.