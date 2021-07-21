St. Louis medical community shocked by number of new hospital admissions

ST. LOUIS– The local medical community says they are dealing with a shocking number of new hospital admissions. St. Louis area hospitals are seeing the most COVID patients since February.

It comes as cases are on the rise in the area and the CDC says St. Louis County is now in the ‘red zone’ with the widespread transmission of COVID.

Today, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is reporting there are 300 confirmed COVID-positive patients in area hospitals. It is the first time that number has been hit since February 25.

There also were 66 new daily COVID hospital admissions at task force facilities. The number hasn’t been that high since it hit 70 on February 4.

There are also more COVID patients hospitalized today than a year ago and that is before vaccinations were available.

The task force is also reporting staffed bed capacity is at 92%.

Hospital officials report ERs are slammed with COVID patients but the COVID floors have not yet been overwhelmed.

However, hospital officials say with these numbers they expect COVID healthcare workers to become overwhelmed in the next week.