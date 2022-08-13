St. Louis, Missouri, USA downtown cityscape on the river at dusk. (Courtesy: Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The next time you sit down to stream a movie or binge-watch a TV show, you might want to consider some choices with St. Louis ties.

While St. Louis might not be the most common choice for big-ticket movies or TV shows, crews have produced some notable works in or based on the Gateway City. As of 2022, dozens of accredited movies and TV shows have been filmed or storied in St. Louis.

The digital team at FOX 2 recently asked its Facebook viewers “What is your favorite scene of St. Louis in TV or movies?” The topic was inspired on a similar discussion trending from St. Louis Reddit users earlier this week.

Fans chimed in with some classics and more unique moments connected with St. Louis on the big screens…

Movies

“Forest Park from Meet Me in St. Louis,” says Kathy.

“The opening scene of Meet Me in St. Louis that shows the front of the house and yard,” says Nancy.

“The Bridge in Escape From New York,” says Bill.

“The whole [Escape from New York] movie was made here. It’s cool to see Union Station,” says Tara.

“Escape From New York…Chain of Rocks Bridge,” says John.

“Union Station, Brain’s stronghold and the fight scene,” says Brian on ‘Escape From New York.’

“National Lampoon’s Vacation driving across Poplar Street Bridge,” says Elaine.

“National Lampoons Vacation- “Roll em up!”” says Andrea.

“Vacation when the Griswolds are having their tires stolen,” says Marilyn.

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles. At the Lambert airport renting a car and mayhem ensues,” says Stephanie.

“The Lambert Airport scene in Planes, Trains and Automobiles where Steve Martin was walking down the runway and scooting down the hills,” says Ellen.

“Up In The Air with George Clooney. The high school he breaks into was my old school,” says Nick.

“My daughter and her boyfriend at the time were extras in the wedding and reception scenes [for ‘Up In The Air’],” says Barb.

“The apartment at The Mansion House that George Clooney lives in, in the movie Up In The Air. My husband painted it!” says Jeri.

“White Palace… Susan Sarandon and James Spader,” says Roy.

“White Palace. Lots of nice shots all over St. Louis,” says Teresa.

“My tree in Kirkwood in the opening scene of The Starling,” says Jim.

“The movie Fever Pitch finale was shot inside Busch Stadium during the 2004 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Cardinals,” says Gayle.

“Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman in ‘Identify Thief,’ says Patricia.

“Things Are Tough All Over where Cheech & Chong drive across the MacArthur Bridge well after it had closed to auto traffic,” says Todd.

“The Great St Louis Bank Robbery,” says Ron.

“Atomic Homefront had quite a few spots mentioned,” says Shawn.

“The beginning of Parenthood,” says Gary.

“The Christmas Chronicles where santa flies through the Arch,” says Jess.

“American Flyers. In addition to the opening scene showing arch and landing, there are scenes filmed in St Charles city and county,” says Robin.

“Bad Grandpa. It’s the most accurate,” says Josh.

“The Game of Their Lives… the soccer field [Marquette Park],” says Matt.

“Larger Than Life with Bill Murray. Part was filmed in Granite City and some filmed in North St. Louis,” says Stephen.

Television

“Currently watching Superstore…and I haven’t caught any visuals yet…but the name mentions [Fenton, Bel-Ridge, Chesterfield] always make me smile,” says Jamie.

“An episode of Seinfeld Elaine and Jerry are flying out of Lambert with a shot of the airport. The baggage handler sends Elaine’s suitcase to Honolulu,” says Bonnie.

“There’s a SNL skit that uses a still shot from [the ‘Up In The Air’] movie to set the scene, complete with the Ashton sign,” says Caroline.

“Ozark had a few scenes shot in STL, it was based in Missouri,” says Tyra.

“The Catfish episode,” says Tanya on a MTV series that featured the story of an Alton man.

“St. Louis Arch in Sharknado,” says Cindy.

“Defiance,” says Kimmy.

“In the TV show The Last Ship. At the end of season two, in the midst of rebuilding from the apocalypse/ pandemic, St.Louis becomes Washington D.C. The national capitol, of the USA. The iconic shots of the arch and the old courthouse and the sewaring in of the new president,” says Steven.

“Modern Family filming a episode at West County Center,” says Nick.

“The best scene is not in a movie or on TV. It’s driving up on St. Louis and knowing you’re almost there when you see the Arch,” say Shawn and Angel.