ST. LOUIS — Memorial Day is a federal holiday honoring men and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the U.S. Military. It also has morphed into a celebration of sorts, marking the first day of the unofficial kick-off to summer. With the long weekend ahead, here are some local events to enjoy while honoring our fallen soldiers.
Ceremonies:
- Memorial Day Ceremony, at James J Eagan Center, May 29, Florissant, Mo.
- 2023 Memorial Day Flag Service, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, May 28, Mehlville, Mo.
- Memorial Day Ceremony and Family Picnic, St. Charles Memorial Gardens, May 28, St. Charles, Mo.
- Memorial Day Ceremony, Vlasis Park, May 29, Ballwin, Mo.
- Manchester Memorial Day Ceremony, Margaret Stoecker Park, Ballwin, Mo.
- Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony, Margaret Stoecker Park, May 29, Manchester, Mo.
- Memorial Day at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, May 29, St. Louis, Mo.
- Memorial Day Program at Veterans Tribute Park, May 29, Weldon Spring, Mo.
- Union Annual Memorial Day Parade, May 29, Union, Mo.
- O’Fallon Veterans Memorial Walk, May 30, O’Fallon, Mo.
Events:
- 1st annual Crawfish eating contest, May 27, Manchester, Mo.
- Memorial Day Weekend at the Longshot Tiki Bar, live music, May 27, Portage Des Sioux, Mo.
- The Charlack Pub’s Customer Appreciation Day BBQ, Free BBQ, May 27, Charlack, Mo.
- Memorial Day Weekend Pop-up shop, May 27, Florissant, Mo.
- Memorial Day Weekend Live Music, May 26 to May 30, Soulard, Mo.
- River Ride meet up, May 28, St. Charles, Mo.
- Pointfest, May 27, Maryland Heights, Mo.
Family Friendly:
- St. Louis County Greek Festival, May 26 to 29, Town and County Mo.
- 2023 University City Memorial Day run, May 29, University City, Mo.
- Missouri River Irish Fest, May 27, St. Charles, Mo.
- St. Louis African Arts Festival, May 27 to 29, Forest Park.
- Animals R Us Petting Zoo, May 27 to 29, Union Station.
- Memorial Day weekend: service members get in free, May 26 to 29, City Museum.
- Gateway Legends at Ballpark Village, May 26, St. Louis.
- Memorial Parade in High Ridge, May 27, High Ridge.
Pools open May 27:
- St. Charles Aquatic Parks
- Wentzville Aquatic Parks
- St. Louis County Aquatic Parks
- Kirkwood Aquatic Center
- Maryland Heights Aquaport
- Webster Groves Aquatic Center
- Ellisville Aquatic Center
- Manchester Aquatic Center
- Sunset Hills Aquatic Facility
- Des Peres
- Crestwood Aquatic Center
- Eureka Aquatic Center
- North Ponte Aquatic Center