ST. LOUIS – The founder of Valeda’s Hope credits the St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer for helping breast cancer warriors.

The Men’s Group held The Women’s Night event in Clayton on Tuesday. The ladies continued the men’s mission to raise money for cancer research and survivor support and care. Valeda Keys was there. She said she was grateful for the help The Men’s Group gives to hers.

“If it wasn’t for the St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer, we could not give women the recliners we give them after they have been diagnosed with breast cancer,” Keys said.

Valeda’s Hope offers many services to breast cancer warriors. That includes those recliners, which are often the only comfortable places patients can sleep after a mastectomy. Click here to learn more about Valeda’s Hope.

The St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer has a luncheon every year in May. They present checks to groups fighting the effects of cancer or survivors and their families. Click here to learn more.