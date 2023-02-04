ST. LOUIS — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. members from the St. Louis metropolitan chapters will have a special luncheon today. All of this is to mark the 115th anniversary of the organization’s founding.

The event is being held at the St. Louis Marriott Grand Hotel. On January 15, 1908, African-American women created the first Greek letter organization, Alpha Kappa Alpha, on the campus of Howard University.

The women attending today’s celebration come from chapters in St. Louis City and County, as well as Madison and St. Clair Counties in Illinois. This year’s event theme is “linked to sisterhood, soaring in service.”