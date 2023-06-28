ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metro officials are offering a $5,000 signing bonus to anyone who joins and takes on an “essential transit position” for a limited time.

Bi-State Development will offer the signing bonuses for the next 90 days, starting Wednesday, as it looks to address “critical workforce shortages.”

Prior to this summer, officials offered a $2,000 signing bonus for essential positions with Metro Call-A-Ride, MetroBus and MetroLink. Despite the incentives, many Metro services are still impacted by worker shortages.

“New frontline workers along with our valued current team members are absolutely necessary to reliably move the St. Louis region. In fact, right now we are working on more contract enhancements for our team members represented through collective bargaining contract negotiations with ATU Local 788 and those enhancement offers will be distributed to our union represented team members in the very future,” said Taulby Roach, President and CEO of Bi-State Development.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The limited-time $5,000 bonus is available for new Metro Call-A-Ride operators, MetroBus operators, MetroLink operators, mechanics and MetroLink electricians. For a closer look at opportunities, click here.

Bi-State Development operates the Metro Transit system in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois.