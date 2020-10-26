Area hospitals at or near capacity treating COVID patients

ST. LOUIS – The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Monday that area hospitals are at or near capacity in taking care of COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Alex Garza said the region has seen 353 hospital admissions in the latest 7-day average and it hasn’t been that high since May.

“If we continue down the path we’re on right now, if we don’t start listening to science and wear masks and stop gathering in large crowds, things could potentially get much worse,” he said.

The four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital), provided new COVID data from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26:

New hospital admissions decreased from 52 to 46.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 51 to 52 .

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 353 to 360.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased from 346 to 386.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased from 86 to 72.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased from 101 to 98.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased from 49 to 50.

Across the system hospitals, 24 COVID-19 patients were discharged Oct. 25, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 7,474.

Garza said some hospitals are at 90 percent capacity while others have even higher capacity, taking care of COVID patients and patients from the general population.

The task force chief fears hospital admissions will go up with flu season coming.

During Monday’s briefing, Garza was joined by Jennifer Duffey, who lost her mother to COVID in September.

“In 14 days, she went from being perfectly healthy to gone. We weren’t able to be with her, she fought for four days in ICU and I think all the nurses were the family for her because we could not be,” Duffey said.

While the White House chief of staff announced over the weekend that the country “is not going to control the pandemic” and will instead focus on vaccine development, Dr. Garza said things can be controlled if people take politics out of the issue and concentrate on the protocols of mask-wearing, handwashing, and avoiding large crowds.

