St. Louis Minister struck, killed in his own yard by driver under the influence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man has been arrested after a St. Louis minister was killed Monday while standing in his own yard.

Heartbreak and grief come from the family of 53-year-old Minister Vernon Jones of New Perfect Peace Church.

Investigators say the minister’s life was cut short Monday when a driver under the influence drove a vehicle into Jones as he stood in front of his home in Moline Acres.

“The man that did this. He may be suffering, I get it. But the pain and the hurt that my family is still having it will never be replaced, it hurts so bad.” Sam Thomas, Jones’ son said.

Investigators say the male driver is charged with Driving While Intoxicated involving the death of another person.

“Very sad anytime we have a fatal crash, you know, and more sadness to see when you think he was just going out to check the mail, “ Cpl. Dallas Thompson from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Jones was a father of four men, had ten grandchildren, and was a devoted and loving husband.

He was known for always giving back to the community and always volunteering in his church.

“It’s hard to put into words how this has devastated our family. He was the head of everything and now it’s up to us to bring our family close together.” Christopher Thomas another son of Jones said.

Jones officiated the weddings for his sons and encouraged his family to live their dreams.

One son served in the military and is now a St Louis County Police Officer.

“He was everything to my mom and he wanted you to know you took that from us and we are hurt we are angry. I know my dad, he had compassion he would forgive but it’s hard right now,” Thomas said. “We want justice for what happened to my dad we are praying for strength even for the person who did it.”