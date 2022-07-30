ST. LOUIS – Flood relief efforts stretch into the weekend as multiple agencies in the St. Louis region continue to assist those impacted by two rounds of flooding this week.

The City of St. Louis set up three mobile command centers to provide emergency resources for neighborhoods hit hard by flooding. The mobile command centers are stationed in the Ellendale and Kingsway West Neighborhoods and in the parking lot of the Urban League of Greater St. Louis.

All three mobile command centers will continue operations Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Food, water hygiene and cleaning products, PPE and other critical items are available for free to flood victims.

The City Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), the Department of Health, the Department of Public Safety and many city departments assisted with setting up the mobile command centers. The Metroplitan St. Louis Sewer District also helped out with the perpetual cleanup of drains. MSD also supplied pumps for residents at the Kingsway West location.

“What we’ve been doing is getting hotspot areas that we can hit for them,” said MSD spokesperson Sean Hadley. “We’re trying to help them out with that and help out those residents that have been badly hit. We’ve been giving pumps to the area so that residents can help pump out their basements.”

MSD also went door-to-door to houses that were impacted and brought awareness in anticipation of another round of thunderstorms next week.

“We ask residents that if you have trash, try to put that in a dumpster or a trash can because that stuff can clog up the system when it does rain and we want to make sure that that water has a place to go,” Hadley said.

Citizens wishing to report flood damage inside their homes should call MSD at 314-768-6260. To stay up-to-date with the latest flooding response efforts from St. Louis City, click here.