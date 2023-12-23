ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis mom aimed to bring a little Christmas cheer to her subdivision and her son. This year, she decorated her front yard and surrounding property with over 100 inflatables and decorations ranging from gnomes, Santas, reindeer, and Disney characters.

“My son Conner and I moved to our home when he was 6 months old and 4 months out from having a heart transplant. That, along with some other major health issues, had me relocating us a bit closer to Cardinal Glennon, Conner’s hospital,” said Mother Jennifer Walkenhorst.

Walkenhorst explained that her subdivision, though small, has encountered some Homeowner Association issues. “Although nothing crazy,” she added. About four years ago, Conner developed an interest in holidays and wanted to have a collection of inflatables.

“With all of his health issues during the fall and winter, we tend to stay in more, so we don’t increase the risk of a hospital stay. Not to mention, he has to have a cardiac catheterization every December to check his heart function and to have a biopsy to check for rejection of the heart,” said Walkenhorst. Despite these challenges, she decided to start a collection of inflatables to give him something to look forward to.

“We are not able to do all the things everyone else does this time of year. Two years ago, we started to put some outside. It has not been an issue until this year,” said Walkenhorst. “We have had some turnover of homes in the neighborhood, and with that, apparently, some very strong opinions on what should and should not be allowed for holiday decorations.”

Neighbors discussed her property at a subdivision meeting, expressing concerns about legal actions, property values, and potential limitations on her activities. Afterward, she was informed that the HOA might contact her or send papers regarding their decision to impose restrictions.

“After the meeting, several neighbors came around to tell me that someone from the HOA would be coming to speak with me or having papers sent to me to let me know they voted to limit what I was allowed to do, even though our indentures do not limit these kinds of things nor does Town and County,” said Walkenhorst. “During two of these conversations in my yard, Conner overheard and broke down in tears, saying that we would not be allowed to put up a display.”

Walkenhorst did not want her son to miss out on any Christmas fun because of someone else’s opinions. So this year, she made this year’s display even bigger.

“I explained that I would not be letting anyone take away his Christmas joy and that this kind of behavior was not what the holiday spirit was about. At that point, I called both the municipality and my attorney and made sure I understood all of the rules and regulations,” Walkenhorst said. “Then I decided to make it big this year. Last year we did have a good-sized display, but I thought everyone in the neighborhood needed to be reminded of what it is like to be a kid again around the holidays.”

Walkenhorst hoped that her adventure to make her son happy would also spread Christmas cheer.

“We went shopping and added some new things, from inflatables and blow molds to a large Santa and some colorful trees,” Walkenhorst said. “I had high hopes to be able to share our display but again, the HOA has changed the gate closing time from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., which will not allow for visitors. I do have family and friends come around with their children to enjoy it.”

Despite, in her words, some Grinches trying to ruin the Christmas spirit, she hopes that she sets a good example for her son, Conner.

“My hope is that Conner’s love for the holidays, coupled with my dedication to bringing joy during a challenging time of the year for him, can somehow inspire a change of heart in the Grinches of the world.”