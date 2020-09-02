St. Louis mom begs for help to find her missing daughter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Nasjah Green, 17, has been missing since Saturday. Her mom Velvet Dewalt says her daughter has never left and not told her. She says they had a disagreement and her daughter went outside. Which is what she would normally do.

“The only thing different this time is she didn’t come back,” said Velvet Dewalt.

Velvet says Nasjah did not run away. She says she is a severe asthmatic and uses her inhaler several times a day.

“She left without her inhaler, without her phone, and no money. She does not know how to catch a bus because I drive her around,” said Velvet Dewalt.

Velvet says her daughter would walk their south city neighborhood, but not venture far. She is very concerned someone grabbed her while she was walking.

“I read every message on her phone. There was nothing about her getting picked up or a meeting. No sign of being picked up at all,” said Velvet Dewalt.

Nasjah left everything, including her chrome book. She is a senior at the Grand Center Arts Academy. She is 5’5 with a petite build and has a distinct mole on the right side of her face. Her mom says she is very pretty.

“If somebody hears something, or knows something, but you are scared to come forward, or you have seen her and you think you are going to mind your own businesses and not say something. Say something,” said Velvet Dewalt.

Velvet says she knows St. Louis City Police are busy. But, she is asking them for more help. Police tell us that the case is under investigation.