ST. LOUIS – A mother has been charged with assaulting, dragging, and punching a substitute teacher, as well as biting her on the left breast. Jasmine Chamberlain, 28, faces a charge of assault in the 3rd Degree, a Class E Felony, and there is no bond.

According to an investigation by the Hazelwood Police Department, on September 11, 2023, Chamberlain became upset with the victim, who was working as a substitute teacher at her daughter’s school. Chamberlain punched the victim in the face.

In response, the substitute teacher pushed Chamberlain, causing her to fall to the ground. Chamberlain retaliated by grabbing the substitute teacher and pulling her down as well.

Once on the ground, Chamberlain continued her assault by repeatedly punching the substitute teacher and slamming her head into the ground. The incident escalated and concluded with Chamberlain biting the substitute teacher on her left breast.

A Class E Felony carries a sentencing range from one day up to one year in jail, up to four years in prison, or a fine of $10,000, or both.