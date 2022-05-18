ST. LOUIS — A months-long investigation has connected three suspects, already jailed for allegedly breaking into cars and stealing guns, to dozens more crimes.

Most of the new charges stem from the targeting of a children’s hospital in Maryland Heights, police said. It was February 6.

Workers and parents of patients at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in Maryland Heights came outside to find their vehicle windows shattered and their things were stolen after a police patrol discovered evidence of the mass break-ins.

Police went to work. They connected these crimes to dozens more in St. Peters and St. Charles.

Kyle Buchanan, 18, of St. Louis, Darryl Muldrow, 18, of St. Charles, and Deandre Thomas, 20, of St. Louis each face 22 new felony counts including property damage and gun theft. They all face 16 addition felony counts for similar alleged crimes in St. Charles County.

Their bonds in St. Charles County were set at $100,000 each after their arrests in February.

Each of them now has an additional bond in St. Louis County set at $120,000 in connection with the new charges stemming from the Maryland Heights crimes.

The three remained locked up in the St. Charles County Jail. They had been there for more than 14 weeks when they were charged for the St. Louis County crimes.

“You come out to St. Charles County, you might get caught. If you do, you’re not going home the next day,” said St. Charles County Prosecutor, Tim Lohmar.

The three allegedly broke into dozens of cars at an Amazon warehouse in St. Peters around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, February 6. Minutes later, they hit at least one more vehicle at a shopping plaza in St. Charles before crossing the Missouri River into St. Louis County. They then broke into dozens of vehicles at Ranken Jordan and National Health Care Corporation in Maryland Heights. The alleged crime spree spanned about 15 miles.

The Ranken Jordan break-ins, in particular, irked investigators.

“Kids that are getting their best chance at life there at Ranken Jordan … for them to come out and see this done to their cars is pretty discouraging,” said Det. Shaun Terry of the Maryland Heights Police Department.

Over the past three months, investigators were able to string cell phone coordinates to tie the suspects to the additional crime scenes. According to a court document, surveillance videos confirmed the same three suspects were in all three locations. They were wearing the same clothing at each stop.

“They had multiple guns, each of them did,” Terry said.

“You think they’re just rummaging through and grabbing sunglasses or change and they are. They’re also looking for weapons. We know that’s the primary motivating factor in many of these break-ins,” Lohmar said.

“We encourage homeowners, residents, business owners, if they see this happen, don’t approach these individuals because it’s dangerous. Give us a call and let us do our jobs,” Terry said.

Valerie Hoven, a spokeswoman for Ranken Jordan, issued the following statement:

Hospitals should be a safe place for patients, families, and the staff. Our team works around the clock to help our young patients recover from chronic illness and injuries, and crimes like this are disruptive and dangerous. We are grateful to our partners at the Maryland Heights Police Department and the county for keeping our communities safe.

Each of the three suspects faces up to seven years in prison for each of those 38 counts, if convicted.