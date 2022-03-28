ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City inspectors will try to determine Monday the best way to fill in and seal off an old brewery tunnel.

It collapsed last week leaving a big sinkhole in Memorial Park located in Downtown St. Louis. ​This park is on the north side of Market Street. There are barricades that circle a section of the ground that suddenly collapsed. Residents who have been walking by the site have been wondering what happened.

The City of St. Louis told FOX 2 that they secured the area after being notified about the sinkhole and placed barricades all around it.

A FOX 2 viewer said he was walking his dog in the park when suddenly the ground started to give way. A City of St. Louis spokesperson told FOX 2 to ask the Metropolitan Sewer District for information. MSD said an old tunnel underneath a stormwater sewer line collapsed. Historical records indicate the tunnel was used by the Winkelmeyer Beer Company in the 1800s.

The area has been blocked off until repair work can be done to secure the ground in that area.

Once the City of St. Louis meets with contractors and determines the best way to fill in and seal off the old brewery tunnel, MSD will repair the sewer line which is about 22 feet above the tunnel.