ST. LOUIS – Robert Matonis, a St. Louis icon who danced his way into the fabric of local lore as “Beatle Bob,” has died at the age of 70.

Matonis died Thursday after a lengthy battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, according to our partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Dedicating his life to the local music scene, Matonis attended a concert. mainly around St. Louis, every day for more than a quarter of a century. His streak of attending live concerts began on Christmas Day 1996 and continued for more than 9,400 days, though does not include 85 days during the pandemic when concerts were not happening in town.

“Beatle Bob” had his streak came to an end after a hospital procedure in January. First diagnosed with ALS in February 2021, the disease took its toll on him in recent years, as he admitted being unable to dance at some shows he attended.

“RIP to the biggest music fan we’ve ever known. To paraphrase, Beatle Bob was our kind of soldier,” said the Old Rock House via Facebook. Fans have also tagged Beatle Bob’s Facebook page to share similar tributes and memories.

Matonis, who earned the “Beatle Bob” nickname for his mop-top haircut, also spent several years as a social worker and a contributor for several local magazines around St. Louis.