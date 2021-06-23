Saint Louis Music Park announces concert lineup for 2021 season

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis Music Park has announced the 2021 concert lineup for its first season. More than two dozen shows have been announced for the first season at Saint Louis Music Park, beginning Tuesday, August 3rd.



The 4,500-seat, multi-purpose outdoor concert venue is part of the Centene Community Ice Center, the official practice facility of the St. Louis Blues, located in Maryland Heights, MO.



Located as part of the covered outdoor ice arena, Saint Louis Music Park will make the seasonal transition from skating rink to concert venue for the summer season. The venue features covered pavilion seating, a beer garden, an all-weather lawn, and a lake providing guests a park setting.

Saint Louis Music Park will host an exclusive first look event on Friday, July 16 featuring The Rolling Stones tribute band, Street Fighting Band. A limited number of general admission tickets are $10 each and are on sale now at LiveNation.com

Below is 2021 concert lineup:

Aug. 3: Blackberry Smoke w/The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers

Aug. 4: Jason Mraz w/Southern Avenue

Aug. 5: Brothers Osborne w/Travis Denning and Tenille Townes

Aug. 7: Lindsey Stirling w/Kiesza

Aug. 13: Wilco + Sleater-Kinney and special guest NNAMDI

Aug. 14: The Urge w/Soul Asylum, Local H and Juliana Hatfield

Aug. 21: Counting Crows w/Sean Barna and Matt Sucich

Aug. 27: Rise Against w/Descendents and The Mezingers

Aug. 28: Trippie Redd w/Iann Dior and SoFaygo

Aug. 31: Louis the Child w/Jai Wolf

Sept. 3: Flogging Molly + Violent Femmes w/Thick

Sept. 5: Quinn XCII w/Chelsea Cutler

Sept. 7: Needtobreathe w/Switchfoot and The New Respects

Sept. 8: Coheed and Cambria & The Used w/Meet Me At The Altar

Sept. 12: 3 Doors Down w/Chayce Beckham

Sept. 14: Primus w/The Sword

Sept. 15: 311 w/Iration and Iya Terra

Sept. 16: Faith No More w/F*cked Up

Sept. 17: Rod Wave

Sept. 23: Brett Eldredge w/Morgan Evans

Sept. 25: Judas Priest w/Sabaton

Sept. 28: Machine Gun Kelly w/jxdn and carolesdaughter

Oct. 2: Alice Cooper w/Ace Frehley

Oct. 9: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats w/Margo Price