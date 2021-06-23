Saint Louis Music Park announces concert lineup for 2021 season

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis Music Park has announced the 2021 concert lineup for its first season. More than two dozen shows have been announced for the first season at Saint Louis Music Park, beginning Tuesday, August 3rd.
The 4,500-seat, multi-purpose outdoor concert venue is part of the Centene Community Ice Center, the official practice facility of the St. Louis Blues, located in Maryland Heights, MO.
Located as part of the covered outdoor ice arena, Saint Louis Music Park will make the seasonal transition from skating rink to concert venue for the summer season. The venue features covered pavilion seating, a beer garden, an all-weather lawn, and a lake providing guests a park setting.
Saint Louis Music Park will host an exclusive first look event on Friday, July 16 featuring The Rolling Stones tribute band, Street Fighting Band. A limited number of general admission tickets are $10 each and are on sale now at LiveNation.com
Below is 2021 concert lineup:
Aug. 3: Blackberry Smoke w/The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers
Aug. 4: Jason Mraz w/Southern Avenue
Aug. 5: Brothers Osborne w/Travis Denning and Tenille Townes
Aug. 7: Lindsey Stirling w/Kiesza
Aug. 13: Wilco + Sleater-Kinney and special guest NNAMDI
Aug. 14: The Urge w/Soul Asylum, Local H and Juliana Hatfield
Aug. 21: Counting Crows w/Sean Barna and Matt Sucich
Aug. 27: Rise Against w/Descendents and The Mezingers
Aug. 28: Trippie Redd w/Iann Dior and SoFaygo
Aug. 31: Louis the Child w/Jai Wolf
Sept. 3: Flogging Molly + Violent Femmes w/Thick
Sept. 5: Quinn XCII w/Chelsea Cutler
Sept. 7: Needtobreathe w/Switchfoot and The New Respects
Sept. 8: Coheed and Cambria & The Used w/Meet Me At The Altar
Sept. 12: 3 Doors Down w/Chayce Beckham
Sept. 14: Primus w/The Sword
Sept. 15: 311 w/Iration and Iya Terra
Sept. 16: Faith No More w/F*cked Up
Sept. 17: Rod Wave
Sept. 23: Brett Eldredge w/Morgan Evans
Sept. 25: Judas Priest w/Sabaton
Sept. 28: Machine Gun Kelly w/jxdn and carolesdaughter
Oct. 2: Alice Cooper w/Ace Frehley
Oct. 9: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats w/Margo Price