MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – St. Louis Music Park is getting set for the Amplified Echoes tour of Jimmy Eat World and the Manchester Orchestra on Thursday afternoon.

“We have water hydration systems in place for fans,” said Sue Silverstein, director of St. Louis Music Park. “We’re allowing fans to bring in an extra factory-sealed bottle of water, so they can stay hydrated through the entire event, so they can enjoy it while they’re here.”

The massive fans that were recently installed will move air.

Outside the venue, in the shadow of Hollywood Casino, St. Louis Music Park will have misters as well.

Cavetown and their Bittersweet Daze tour will perform on Friday. Younger crowds are expected to turn out on another day with temperatures in the triple digits.

“Tomorrow, we have a younger crowd that is early arrivals,” Silverstein said. “We have an early arrival. What we’re doing is wrist banding them when they arrive the first 500 to keep their place in line, and they can leave or come back or come inside the building. We’re going to have the USA rink for them to hang out and stay cool in. They’ll have a public ice-skating session and then go have lunch at 314, which is our restaurant at the end of the building. So, we’re doing everything we can to keep everybody safe.”

The St. Louis Music Park is linked to the Centene Community Ice Center. Since 2019, the St. Louis Blues have been practicing in Maryland Heights.

On Thursday, there will be hockey camps and practices, and public skates for those looking to escape the heat.

St. Louis Music Park has stated that they will have additional medical personnel on hand as well as a cooling area for fans who suffer from heat exhaustion.

Silverstein said summer is a balancing act for hot and cold temperatures.

“Unfortunately, my office is inside one of the rinks, so I have a very cold office,” she said. “Between going outside for the music park and then coming back in, it’s a nice cool-off session for me. But there are times even in the midst of summer, I have to turn on my heater because it’s pretty darn cold in there.”