St. Louis musician a finalist in Audacy’s Opening Act contest

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – A 32-year-old musician from St. Louis is a finalist in the Opening Act contest. Elliott Pearson is currently in fourth place and needs your vote to win.

The winner plays Audacy’s annual concert at the Hollywood Bowl, receives radio air time, and $10,000. Previous winners opened for Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and more.

Elliott Pearson answered this series of questions for The Opening Act:

What do you enjoy most about being a musician? It gives me the ability to express myself in a way like no other. I also love connecting with people on stage. That’s what it’s all about.

Which musician would you like to collaborate with? I would love to work on a song with John Mayer. He has just such a taste and vibe that I think would mesh well with my music. Also he’s hilarious and seems like he’d be cool to kick it with.

If you were the next Opening Act, what would you do with $10,000? I think I would upgrade gear and reinvest into my home studio so I can finish my record. After that, make so many more records!